Pakistan, Jordan DPMs stress urgent need for de-escalation in region

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

The two counterparts discussed the prevailing regional situation and underscored the urgent need for de-escalation.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting all efforts in the interest of regional peace and stability.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact on evolving developments.