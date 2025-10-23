Pakistan joins OIC, Arab States in strong condemnation of Israeli moves to annex Occupied West Bank

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): Pakistan, along with a broad coalition of Arab and Muslim countries and international organizations, on Thursday strongly condemned Israel’s recent legislative attempts to impose its so-called “sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank.

In a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Republic of Djibouti, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of The Gambia, the State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the State of Libya, Malaysia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the League of Arab States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli Knesset’s approval of two draft laws seeking to annex the occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement described these legislative measures as a “blatant violation of international law” and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which rejects all Israeli actions aimed at altering the demographic composition and status of the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem. It reaffirmed that Israel holds no sovereignty over any part of the occupied Palestinian lands.

The countries also welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Advisory Opinion of October 22, 2025, which reaffirmed Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure access to essential supplies and humanitarian relief for the population of the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza. The ICJ ruling reiterated the prohibition on the use of starvation as a method of warfare and denounced Israel’s obstruction of aid into Gaza.

The statement further recalled the ICJ’s affirmation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and independent statehood, noting that Israel’s territorial claims over East Jerusalem have been declared “null and void” by the UN Security Council.

The joint declaration warned Israel against continuing its illegal and unilateral actions, calling on the international community to fulfill its moral and legal responsibilities by compelling Israel to halt its unlawful measures. It emphasized that a sovereign and independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains the only path to achieving a just and lasting peace in the region.