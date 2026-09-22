Pakistan, Japan FMs discuss bilateral ties, int’l developments

NEW YORK, Sep 22 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday met with Foreign Minister of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly here.

During the meeting, the two sides held a productive exchange on ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on trade and investment, education, health, the automobile sector, and digital IT cooperation.

They also discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Motegi appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic and mediation efforts in support of regional peace and stability.

Both sides expressed hope that all sides would return to dialogue and pursue implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, besides exchanging views on the implications of the situation for energy supplies, supply chains, and the global economy.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining the momentum of bilateral engagement and further expanding cooperation across areas of mutual interest.