Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations

NEW DELHI, Apr 07 (APP): On the occasion of Baisakhi celebrations, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 6,500 visas to pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 10-19 April 2025. The pilgrims would, inter-alia, visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the Charge d’ Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich, stated that the large number of visas issued by the Government of Pakistan was a manifestation of our policy to foster harmony and promote understanding between peoples, cultures and religions. He added that Pakistan would continue to facilitate such visits to sacred and holy sites.

Every year, a large number of Yatrees from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.