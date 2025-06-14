Pakistan Issues travel advisory amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):The Government of Pakistan has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran for a limited period due to the recent Israeli attacks.

Officials stated that the advisory has been issued to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani nationals. The government is closely monitoring the evolving regional situation.

In line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, necessary steps are already being taken to ensure the safe return of Pakistani citizens currently in Iran.