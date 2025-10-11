Pakistan issues stern warning to terror facilitators: Surrender Fitnaul  Khwarij or to be eliminated

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 11 (APP):In light of escalating cross-border terrorism and recent attacks targeting security forces in Orakzai and DI Khan, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership has issued a clear and unified message to facilitators of Fitnah al-Khawarij militants to surrender them to the state or face elimination.

Following the martyrdom of more than a dozen soldiers including three officers in recent intelligence-based operations in Orakzai and Dera Ismail Khan, the Government of Pakistan has reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to root out terrorism and dismantle all its support structures.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in a strong statement recently said that the blood of our martyrs has drawn a clear line. Those who challenge the writ of the state must surrender or be eliminated.

This commitment was echoed by Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in a press briefing at Corps Headquarters, Peshawar and said “this is not just a military operation but a national war for survival. Every facilitator and sympathizer of Fitnaul Khwarij will be dealt with the full force of the state.”

He further warned that politicizing counter-terrorism operations or defending illicit activities such as smuggling and narcotics which finance terrorism constitutes aiding the enemy.

Former Home Secretary and Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, welcomed the government’s decisive approach, calling it a long overdue but necessary step towards sustainable peace.

“Efforts against terrorism must be unwavering and consistent. The era of half-measures is over.”

He also urged the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan to fulfill its commitments under the Doha Agreement and prevent the use of Afghan territory against Pakistan. He blamed Afghan-based proxies, supported by Indian intelligence, for destabilizing Pakistan’s border regions.

Senior defense analyst Brigadier (R) Mahmood Shah supported DG ISPR’s stance, emphasizing that national security institutions are aligned.

“Weapons worth over $7.2 billion left behind in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal have empowered terrorist elements in Afghanistan and were posing a threat to the region security.”

He also stressed that Pakistan has long hosted Afghan refugees on humanitarian grounds for over four decades, but cross-border attacks and terrorism have tested the nation’s patience and sovereignty.

He said it is time for all unregistered Afghan refugees to return to their homeland.

Both the military and defense experts highlighted the dangerous nexus between terrorism, narcotics, and illegal smuggling.

Black money generated through these illegal means is funding violent extremism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“Anyone defending illicit trade or undermining state operations is enabling the enemy,” Brig. Mahmood added.

From academia, calls were made to implement long-promised reforms under the National Action Plan (NAP) of 2014.

Dr. Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, stressed that “Had madrassa regulation, judicial reforms, and CTD capacity-building been executed effectively, today’s security situation could have been significantly different in KP.”

He said that of the over 4,300 seminaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, only 55% are officially registered. He emphasized the need for judicial mechanisms to counter social media-based propaganda and criminal networks promoting extremist narratives.

Dr. Zahid Anwar, Professor of Political Science at the same institution, underscored the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces and said that our soldiers lead from the front, often in the most challenging conditions and their sacrifices must never be politicized.

He said national unity and international acknowledgment of Pakistan’s role in the war on terror are essential.

The overarching message from all sectors of society is unequivocal that Pakistan will not tolerate terrorism, nor will it permit any foreign or domestic elements to jeopardize its peace and sovereignty.

“This is a battle we will win with the strength of our people, the resilience of our institutions, and the unmatched sacrifices of our martyrs.”