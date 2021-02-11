LAHORE, Feb 11 (APP):Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr. Firsdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that South African cricket team’s Pakistan tour was a vivid message to the world that Pakistan was safe for sports.

Talking to the media men during her visit to Gaddafi stadium to watch Pak-SA T20 cricket match here, she said she welcomed South African cricket team to the land of Punjab, adding that all must be felicitated that cricket ground had populated.

The SACM on Information said cricket was a great ambassador and it had improved soft image of the country, adding that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deserved all praise for restoring international cricket to the country.

She hailed law enforcement agencies and government institutions for ensuring fool-proof security to the South African team, adding that strict implementation of health SOPs was being ensured during the Pak-SA T20 international at the Gaddafi stadium.

Dr. Firdous, responding to a question, said five thousand security personnel were deputed for the security of the South Africn cricket team, adding that the masses could face minor traffic hiccups for the sake of cricket in the country. She said heavy security was installed to avoid any untoward incident which may deprive the nation of cricket matches.

On increasing number of spectators for the HBL PSL 6 matches in Lahore, she said the decision was to be taken by the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), adding that the NCOC allowed 20 percent spectators in the stadiums during the HBL PSL 6 matches in the light of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic situation in the country.

“The NCOC may revise number of spectators during PSL matches if the coronavirus situation improves in the coming days”, she told when asked about allowing increased number of spectators during the HBL PSL matches.

To another query she said the government wanted to see larger crowds at the cricket grounds, adding that the international cricket was dull without spectators at the grounds.

Regarding the HBL PSL 6 anthem, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Naseebo Lal was a jewel among the singers, adding that there was always room for improvement in every field and better composition could be launched for the next edition.

Using cricket jargon in politics, she said PDM leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was twelfth man of politics who had no role on the national scene but to pick balls and field for others. She further said the all of the PDM leadership was retired-hurt but it still announced 26th March for the long-march.

“Unfit PDM leadership could not face Prime Minister Imran Khan in the political duel”, the SACM responded.