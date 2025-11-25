Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP): Pakistan and Iran on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral ties in diverse areas and enhance cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed in a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Dr. Ali Larijani.

Earlier, DPM Dar received Ali Larijani at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who arrived in Islamabad on his official visit to Pakistan on Monday night.

According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, Larijani is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s top leadership during his official visit to review the latest developments in bilateral relations, following up on joint agreements, regional and international issues, and matters of significance to the Islamic world.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Islamabad, he underlined Pakistan’s key role in the region, stating that cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad across various fields “helps calm and peace in the region.”

Before leaving for Islamabad, Larijani wrote on his X timeline in Urdu, calling Pakistan “a friendly and brotherly country” saying that the Iranian people would never forget how the Pakistani nation stood by the Iranian nation during the 12-day war imposed on Iran in mid-June.

He said that being two significant and influential countries, Iran and Pakistan consistently prioritize peace and security in the region.