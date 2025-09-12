Pakistan, Iran pledge greater cooperation on pilgrimage, religious harmony

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, September 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Friday met with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, to discuss bilateral cooperation on religious affairs, promotion of interfaith harmony, and facilitation of pilgrims.

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by recent rains and floods in Pakistan, assuring that Iran stood shoulder to shoulder with its brotherly neighbor in this time of trial.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on tackling global challenges, including religious intolerance, terrorism, sectarianism, and the need to strengthen interfaith dialogue.

Sardar Yousaf said Pakistan was taking steps to regularize the travel of pilgrims to Iran and Iraq. He announced that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) concerning Pakistani pilgrims and workers traveling to Iran would soon be signed, with the assistance of the Ministries of Religious Affairs, Interior, and Overseas Pakistanis.

The Iranian ambassador congratulated the minister and the government of Pakistan on hosting the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference, noting that contemporary issues, including the responsible use of social media, should be addressed in the light of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s government and people for their support during Israel’s recent aggression against Iran, adding that Pakistan’s role in combating Islamophobia and terrorism remained highly significant.

Sardar Yousaf announced that Pakistan would host international Quran recitation competitions in November this year, describing it as another major honor following the International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference. The Iranian envoy welcomed the initiative, calling it a unique recognition for Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in facilitating Hajj and Umrah, as well as expanding exchanges of scholars and students from religious seminaries to promote modern education and mutual understanding.