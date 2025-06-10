Pakistan intensifies repatriation of illegal foreigners

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday announced a significant acceleration in its efforts to repatriate individuals residing illegally within the country.

According to the Ministry, the latest phase of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP), which includes the repatriation of Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, began on April 1, 2025. Since that date, a total of 216,103 illegal foreigners have been sent back to their respective countries.

The Ministry stated that this recent surge is part of a broader campaign that started earlier. Since October 2023, a total of 1,102,441 illegal foreigners have been repatriated under the program. Officials emphasized that the campaign is ongoing.

The Ministry reiterated its advice to all illegal foreigners, including Afghan nationals, to leave Pakistan voluntarily. It assured that those returning are being treated with dignity, with special consideration given to women, children, and the elderly. The government also stated that food and healthcare arrangements are being provided for departing individuals.

Alongside the call for voluntary departure, the Ministry issued a stern warning. It stated that anyone obstructing the repatriation process, or found employing illegal foreigners, providing them accommodation (including hotel stays), or conducting business with them, will face strict legal action.

The Ministry’s statement underscores Pakistan’s continued focus on implementing its policy regarding illegal foreign residents.