28.8 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalPakistan informs UNSC about Indian aggression
National

Pakistan informs UNSC about Indian aggression

144
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP): Pakistan on Wednesday informed the United Nations Security Council about the Indian aggression and the threat it posed to international peace and security, by carrying out missile strikes at five locations in the country.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York Asim Iftikhar Ahmad informed the UNSC about the Indian aggression, on the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

“The UNSC has been informed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately to this aggression at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with its right to self-defence as enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter,” according to Foreign Office press release.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan