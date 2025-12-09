Pakistan, Indonesia pledge deeper strategic partnership as President Prabowo concludes two-day official visit

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP): Pakistan and Indonesia on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to significantly expand political, economic, defence and cultural cooperation as Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto concluded his two-day official visit to Islamabad at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

In a joint statement issued at the end of the visit, both sides said the trip carried special significance, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two brotherly nations. President Prabowo held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, met President Asif Ali Zardari, and was also called on by Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. President Zardari conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan, the country’s highest civilian award, on the visiting dignitary in recognition of Indonesia’s longstanding friendship with Pakistan.

The leadership of the two countries noted that bilateral ties predate their independence and reaffirmed their resolve to build on this historic foundation by adopting a forward-looking agenda. Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of relations and agreed to deepen collaboration across political, diplomatic, economic, trade, security, defence, cultural, education, scientific and health sectors. They emphasized enhanced high-level exchanges, greater use of existing bilateral mechanisms, and stronger inter-parliamentary cooperation to further solidify ties.

Pakistan and Indonesia acknowledged the steady rise in bilateral trade—now exceeding US$4 billion—and agreed that significant untapped potential still exists. Both sides decided to convene the Joint Negotiations Committee at the earliest to upgrade the Indonesia–Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement into a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement by 2027 through deeper concessions, removal of non-tariff barriers and wider cooperation. They also recognized the importance of traditional trade sectors such as palm oil, surgical instruments, agriculture and pharmaceuticals, while agreeing to expand collaboration in services including IT, cybersecurity, fintech, halal food and Islamic finance.

Both countries underscored the need to strengthen mutual investments and will explore cooperation between Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council and Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, particularly in agriculture, mining, tourism, digital infrastructure, connectivity and energy.

The leaders reaffirmed commitment to strengthening defence ties through increased high-level military interactions, defence industrial cooperation, joint training programmes and exchanges between military institutions. Indonesia appreciated ongoing defence education initiatives and agreed to explore additional opportunities in maritime and aviation training. Both sides also reiterated cooperation against transnational security threats, including terrorism, violent extremism and narcotics trafficking, in line with international law and United Nations Charter principles.

Pakistan expressed appreciation for Indonesia’s efforts in improving its health sector, and both sides committed to enhanced collaboration in digital health, vaccine-related research, women and child health, medical devices, pharmaceuticals and other areas subject to domestic regulations. Recognizing shared climate vulnerabilities, the two countries agreed to intensify collaboration on disaster management and climate resilience through joint initiatives, capacity building and knowledge-sharing. They also expressed mutual interest in expanding sustainable tourism ventures, leveraging shared cultural and historical affinities.

The two sides reiterated the importance of promoting people-to-people exchanges through student programmes, academic cooperation, joint research and strengthened collaboration in technical, vocational and religious education.

The leaders exchanged views on key regional and global developments. Pakistan briefed Indonesia on developments relating to Jammu and Kashmir, with both sides stressing peace, stability and the peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes in line with international principles and bilateral mechanisms. Expressing deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Palestine, the two leaders reaffirmed support for the Two-State Solution and welcomed the Gaza Peace Plan, pledging continued diplomatic efforts for lasting peace.

Indonesia welcomed Pakistan’s commitment to deepen engagement with ASEAN and encouraged Islamabad’s active participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms. Both countries also appreciated active cooperation in the United Nations, OIC and D-8, with Indonesia set to assume the D-8 chairmanship in 2026.

To strengthen bilateral frameworks, both countries signed eight agreements and MoUs covering Indonesian Aid Scholarships, mutual recognition of higher education degrees, SME cooperation, archives cooperation, anti-narcotics collaboration, health cooperation, halal certification and library and information management.

President Prabowo expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan for the warm hospitality and brotherly sentiments extended during his visit.