Pakistan, Indian exchange list of nuclear installations, facilities

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Pakistan and India on Friday exchanged the list of their nuclear installations and facilities under Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.

The list was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Similarly, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission.

The agreement signed between Pakistan and India on December 31, 1988 contains the provision that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on 1st January every year.

The practice has been done consecutively since 1st January 1992.