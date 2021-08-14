Pakistan Independence Day celebrated at embassies, missions worldwide

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated Saturday at country’s embassies and missions across the world by holding flag hoisting ceremonies and exhibitions.

The envoys of Pakistan in respective ceremonies hoisted the national flag while the national anthem was played. The events were attended by the diplomatic community, officials of the embassy, Pakistani expatriates and local notables.

The flag hoisting ceremonies were held in China, Turkey, India, France, Japan, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Qatar, UAE, Tajikistan, Kenya, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Sudan, Rwanda, Tunisia, Jordan, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Kuwait, Maldives, Iran, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Austria, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia and many others.

The envoys read out the messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan issued on the Independence Day and highlighted the sacrifices of forefathers during the Pakistan Movement, country’s economic turnaround despite COVID-19 pandemic and particularly the ongoing Indian oppression of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Started with the national anthem and recitation verses from the Holy Quran, the flag hoisting ceremonies also marked the cutting of celebratory cakes and special prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

The buildings of the embassies and chanceries were adorned with Pakistani flags, special banners and pamphlets highlighting the patriotic zeal of Pakistanis.

At a ceremony in France, Charge d’ Affaires Abbas Sarwar Qureshi, in his address, shed light on the inspiring life of Quaid-e-Azam and said that all Pakistanis need to work actively for the prosperity of their homeland in accordance with Quaid’s vision.

The event included poetry recitation, certificate distribution and a photo exhibition on Pakistan’s culture, landscape and history.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Doha Syed Ahsan Raza Shah extended the greetings and highlighted the atrocities and human rights violations being faced by people in IIOJK.

He resolved that Pakistani nation stood resolutely with the Kashmiri people in their rightful struggle for self-determination and freedom, he added.

Pakistan’s Consul General to Dubai and Northern Emirates Hassan Afzal Khan commended the Pakistani community residing in UAE for playing a vital role in the progress and development of the UAE and Pakistan.

He assured that more community friendly initiatives would be taken to enhance outreach and facilitation for the Pakistanis expatriates.

In Tajikistan, Ambassador Imran Haider said despite several political and economic challenges, Pakistan continued to tread onto the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui recounted the sacrifices made by the leaders of the Pakistan Movement for the emancipation and welfare of the Muslims of South Asia.

The high commission organized an exhibition displaying rare photographs of the nation’s founding father and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

In Cairo, Ambassador Sajid Bilal in his remarks, stressed on the need to strictly adhere to the principles of unity, faith and discipline, and to strive for transforming Pakistan in accordance with the vision of forefathers.

Acting High Commissioner in Canada Shahbaz Malik hoisted flag at High Commission in Ottawa and read out the messages by president and the prime minister. Similarly, the Independence Day ceremonies were also held at Consulates in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

A ceremony was also held in Niamey, attended by the diplomats, parliamentarians and leading Nigerien besides Pakistani community. It was the first of five programs arranged by the embassy of Pakistan in Niamey.

Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg, Zaheer A. Janjua underscored the importance of the role of Overseas Pakistanis, and urged the Pakistan community in Belgium and Luxembourg to make a firm resolve to undertake all possible efforts for the development and prosperity of the country.

A photo exhibition was also arranged on the religious diversity and tourism potential of Pakistan, which was highly appreciated by the participants.

High Commissioner in UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan said Pakistan had successfully restored peace and stability in the country and now the focus of the national leadership was economic development and welfare of the people.

He said Pakistan had long been seen through geo-strategic lenses but now was the time to look at the country afresh from its geo-economic importance.

He added that Pakistan was moving forward and was poised to become a regional economic hub.

On behalf of the President of Pakistan, the high commissioner conferred Sitara-e-Pakistan and Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam on Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and Yasmin Qureshi MP respectively.

He said the civil award for both the distinguished ladies was recognition for their services to Pakistan and its people.