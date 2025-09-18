Pakistan, IAEA step up partnership for peaceful nuclear applications

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Pakistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed the fifth Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2026–2031 on the sidelines of the ongoing IAEA General Conference in Vienna on Wednesday.

The Framework was signed by Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), on behalf of Pakistan, and Mr. Hua Liu, Deputy DG and Head, Department of Technical Cooperation, IAEA, on behalf of the agency.

The CPF outlines national priorities where nuclear science and technology will directly support socio-economic development.

It builds on decades of collaboration and aligns with Pakistan’s development agenda and international commitments, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Covering three Technical Cooperation cycles, it identifies five key areas: food and agriculture, human health and nutrition, climate change and water resource management, nuclear power, and radiation and nuclear safety.

In agriculture, which contributes nearly a quarter of GDP and employs more than a third of the workforce, nuclear techniques will be used to boost crop yields, strengthen pest control, improve livestock health, and enhance food safety.

Pakistan’s participation in the IAEA’s Atoms4Food initiative demonstrates its commitment to food security and climate-resilient farming.

In health, rising cancer cases and non-communicable diseases make healthcare a central focus. Through the CPF, Pakistan will expand cooperation with the IAEA in nuclear medicine, radiation oncology, medical physics, and radiopharmaceuticals.

The network of 20 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals (AECHs), already serving over a million patients annually, will be further equipped with advanced therapies, precision diagnostics, and locally produced radiopharmaceuticals for affordable treatment.

In the environmental domain, Pakistan is among the most climate-vulnerable countries and faces severe water scarcity and extremely unpredictable weather conditions. Nuclear techniques, especially isotope hydrology, will be applied to monitor water resources, improve irrigation efficiency, and support resilience against climate change.

Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH), as an IAEA Collaborating Centre, will play a central role in applying these techniques.

In energy, nuclear power currently contributes over 18 percent of annual electricity generation, with six operational plants and another under construction at Chashma. The CPF focuses on plant life management, waste management, non-destructive testing, and safe decommissioning, ensuring long-term energy security while meeting Pakistan’s targets for greenhouse gas reduction by 2030.

In safety, the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) will continue strengthening oversight of nuclear activities.

IAEA support will enhance capabilities in emergency preparedness, radioactive waste disposal, safe transport, and the use of artificial intelligence in regulation. These steps safeguard workers, the public, and the environment, while ensuring compliance with international safety standards.

Across all areas, the CPF underlines Pakistan’s advocacy for gender equality, emphasizing women’s participation in science and equitable access to the benefits of nuclear technology.

On the occasion, Chairman PAEC Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar stated: “The signing of this Country Programme Framework reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology. With the support of the IAEA, Pakistan will continue to harness these tools to address food security, improve healthcare, strengthen energy security, and safeguard our environment. We are determined to ensure that the benefits of nuclear technology reach every segment of society.”

Mr. Hua Liu, Deputy DG and Head, Department of Technical Cooperation, IAEA welcomed Pakistan’s strong engagement, describing the CPF as a shared vision for sustainable development through peaceful nuclear cooperation.

The CPF 2026–2031 stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the IAEA. Its implementation will strengthen Pakistan’s socio-economic development and reinforce its role as a responsible Member State committed to the global mission of the IAEA.