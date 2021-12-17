Pakistan helping Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds: FM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of the world, and vowed that Pakistan would continue to play its positive role in this regard.

In his statement in view of the upcoming meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC on Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, he said the situation could adversely affect neighboring countries in the region.

He said Pakistan was helping Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

He mentioned that the government was extending every possible facility to the Afghan citizens.

He urged the international community to consider bringing improvement to the situation in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan was trying its best to fulfill its responsibility in ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He mentioned that the NATO commanders, who had served in Afghanistan, were also expressing concern over the deteriorating situation of the country.