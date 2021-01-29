Pakistan HC urges Diaspora to cooperate with UK authorities in Covid-19 vaccination

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Muazzam Ahmad Khan on Friday urged Diaspora to pay no heed to the malicious and misleading social media information about the Covid-19 vaccination and cooperate with the authorities and get themselves and their dependents vaccinated.

“It is important that you harbor no doubt, and pay no heed to the malicious and misleading information doing the rounds on social media sowing doubts about the vaccination,” High Commissioner Muazzam Ahmad Khan said in a message to Pakistani community in UK.

He said the vaccine being rolled out expeditiously by the UK authorities afforded a silver lining. “It is efficacious and represents a time tested method of preventing a communicable disease caused by pathogens,” he added.

The High Commissioner said, “Indeed, after speaking to health experts and professionals, I am convinced that vaccination is our only and biggest hope for defeating this disease.”

Expressing his sympathies with those Pakistani who had to bear losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the High Commissioner assured that he and his team at the High Commission and Consulates were fully aware of the difficult situation they were passing through.

“And we are all there to help and support you and your families in every possible manner,” he added.

“These are indeed testing times. In this country alone, more than 100,000 precious lives have been lost to the pandemic.

Though the pandemic has spared nobody, according to some estimates, South Asian communities have been disproportionately affected,” he mentioned.

The High Commissioner said he wanted them all to know that the situation was not as bleak as it appeared.

By observing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and other instructions issued by the UK authorities, many of them have been able to ensure their own safety and health, as well as that of their families and communities, he added.

He said that Pakistan was also gearing up for mass vaccination. “A number of vaccines have been approved for use. Their roll out is expected shortly,” he added.

The High Commissioner said that precautionary measures and vaccination will InshaAllah help them fight and eventually overcome the Pandemic.

“May Allah keep you and your dear ones healthy and grant a speedy recovery to those who are unwell, Ameen!,” he concluded.