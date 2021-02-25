ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):In order to address the pressing issues of Pakistani Diaspora in UK, Pakistan High Commission on Thursday decided to resume in-person consular services on a limited scale from March 1 in London and Consulates in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester.

In the first phase, only a limited number of appointments will be entertained for Machine Readable Passport, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and consular services, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in London said.

Due to health and safety guidelines by the British Government, only those with the appointment will be allowed to enter the High Commission and Consulate premises, it added.

The Missions will ensure implementation of health and safety regulations as per UK Government’s policy. Appointments can be booked by visiting: https://phclondon2.org/appointments/

The Mission as per past practice would continue to provide walk-in consular services to following categories: Senior Citizen (Above 65 years of Age); Persons with special needs, Death of an immediate family member and Destitute Pakistanis in UK.