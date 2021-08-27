Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan; sole aim to achieve peaceful, sovereign Afghanistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 27 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and its sole aim was helping achieve peaceful, sovereign stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The Army Chief made these remarks in a call on paid by US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Ageler, here at GHQ, said an ISPR news release.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and recent situation in Afghanistan were discussed in detail.

The COAS strongly condemned the terrorist attacks at Kabul airport and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He also reiterated the combined resolve to fight terrorism and extremism to the core.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and stability and thanked the COAS for the special assistance in the evacuation operations from Kabul.