Pakistan has every right of ‘befitting response’ against missile strike, PM warns India

Prime Minister
ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif late Tuesday said Pakistan had every right to give a “befitting response” to India after it conducted missile strikes against Pakistan.
“The enemy has carried out a cowardly attack at five locations in Pakistan and we are ready to give a befitting response to this act of war imposed on us,” he said in a statement issued by the PM Office.
The prime minister said the entire nation stood by the country’s armed forces with a high morale and spirits.
“Our nation and armed forces are undeterred to deal with the enemy,” he said.
PM Sharif said, “Pakistan will not allow its enemy to succeed in its nefarious objectives.”
India on late Tuesday conducted missile strikes at five locations in Pakistan, killing a child and injuring two others including a woman.

According to security sources, India aircraft from their airspace hit the areas in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Ahmad Pur Sharqia and Muridke.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

