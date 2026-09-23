Pakistan, Guatemala Sign Political Consultations Pact as Dar Meets Guatemalan Counterpart on UNGA Sidelines

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday signed an Agreement on Bilateral Political Consultations with Guatemala’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Ramiro Martínez Alvarado, on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The agreement, establishes an institutional framework for regular political consultations between Islamabad and Guatemala City, and is expected to give fresh momentum to bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries across areas of mutual interest, a DPM’s Office news release said.

Alongside the signing, DPM/FM Dar held a bilateral meeting with his Guatemalan counterpart, during which the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the state of Pakistan-Guatemala relations and welcomed the newly inked consultations pact as a mechanism for sustained diplomatic engagement.

Foreign Minister Martínez Alvarado commended Pakistan’s constructive role in diplomatic and mediation efforts aimed at promoting regional peace and stability. The two ministers also discussed the impact of ongoing global crises on energy supplies, emphasizing the need for the uninterrupted flow of energy and maritime trade, and reaffirming their shared belief in dialogue and diplomacy as tools for resolving regional challenges.

Both sides underlined the central importance of multilateralism in tackling global challenges and pledged continued support for multilateral institutions, particularly the United Nations. The Guatemalan foreign minister further acknowledged Pakistan’s long-standing contributions to UN peacekeeping operations.

DPM Dar and Minister Martínez Alvarado agreed to remain in contact on issues of shared interest going forward.