Pakistan, GSMA leadership discuss new digital cooperation at Mobile World Congress 2025

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday met with the GSMA CEO and Director General John Hoffman during the opening ceremony of Mobile World Congress 2025 in Doha.

The meeting brought together Pakistan’s policy leadership and the global association representing mobile operators to review industry trends and explore new opportunities.

Both sides discussed the direction of the global mobile industry and the future of digital systems.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s interest in strengthening cooperation with global partners as the country works to expand its digital footprint.

Shaza Fatima briefed the GSMA leadership on Pakistan’s digital vision, including steps being taken to enhance connectivity, improve service delivery and build a more efficient digital ecosystem.

She shared updates on reforms in the IT and telecom sectors, noting that these efforts aim to support economic activity, improve governance tools and expand opportunities for citizens and businesses.

The GSMA team outlined the association’s ongoing work with governments and industry stakeholders across different regions.

They discussed current trends shaping the global mobile landscape, including the rise of digital services, demand for advanced networks and the importance of partnerships in building secure and reliable systems.

The meeting underlined how collaboration can help countries align with international standards and benefit from global research and best practices.

Both sides expressed interest in exploring new areas of cooperation.

The minister conveyed Pakistan’s willingness to work closely with GSMA on initiatives that support digital development, promote innovation and improve connectivity across the country.

The meeting concluded with a shared understanding that Pakistan and GSMA can expand their engagement through joint programs, policy support and knowledge exchange.