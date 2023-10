ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday extended greetings to the people and Government of Germany as the country celebrated annual Unity Day on the day.

“On the occasion of German Unity Day of the Federal Republic of Germany, we extend our heartiest felicitations to its people and Government,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The German Unity Day is commemorated when East and West Germany officially came together after the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9th, 1989.