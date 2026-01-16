Pakistan, Germany Eye Expanded Youth Cooperation

- Advertisement -

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, held a detailed meeting with German Ambassador Ms. Anka Lepel to explore long term avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Germany aimed at empowering youth and expanding global linkages.

During the meeting, both sides examined potential areas of collaboration, particularly in education, skills development, vocational and technical training, and international exposure for Pakistani youth.

Chairman PMYP welcomed the Ambassador and praised her diplomatic career, while reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing youth engagement through sustained international partnerships.

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan briefed the Ambassador on the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and its core initiatives, with special emphasis on the National Youth Council and its advisory role in youth centered policy making.

He stressed that involving young people in national decision making remains a government priority and highlighted efforts to ensure youth voices shape public policy.

The Green Youth Movement was also discussed as a key initiative addressing climate change and environmental awareness among young Pakistanis.

German Ambassador Ms. Anka Lepel expressed Germany’s keen interest in Pakistan’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector and highlighted opportunities for expanded cooperation in skills based education.

She announced plans to increase the number of Pakistani students in Germany from 6,000 to 10,000, reinforcing Germany’s commitment to academic and professional exchange.

The Ambassador commended the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and appreciated Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan’s active role in advancing youth empowerment, productive employment, and skills development.

Both sides agreed to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation in youth education, vocational training, skills development, and international exposure, reaffirming a shared commitment to creating greater opportunities for the next generation.