Pakistan, Germany discuss human rights, religious freedom, rule of law

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and German Commissioner for Freedom of Religion Thomas Rachel on Monday discussed human rights, religious freedom, minority rights, freedom of expression and the rule of law, with both sides agreeing to strengthen cooperation in these areas.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Ina Lepel also attended the meeting, during which the two sides exchanged views on measures to prevent child and forced marriages, institutional developments concerning journalists’ rights and the roles of the National Commission for Human Rights and the National Commission on the Status of Women.

Thomas Rachel expressed interest in Pakistan’s legislation aimed at protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms and appreciated the country’s role in promoting peace in the region.

Senator Tarar said Pakistan had paid a heavy human and economic price in the fight against terrorism but continued to strengthen its legal and institutional framework for the protection of human rights despite the challenging security environment.

He said the parliamentary process for establishing the National Commission for Minorities’ Rights was underway. The proposed commission, he added, would have an effective and independent role in safeguarding the rights of religious minorities.

The minister described legislation to prevent child marriages as an important development and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening measures for the protection of human rights.

The meeting also covered Pakistan’s engagement under the European Union’s GSP+ framework. Tarar described GSP+ as an important incentive mechanism for promoting human rights and institutional reforms, saying its requirements provided additional impetus for advancing reforms in the country.

He said Pakistan did not view GSP+ solely from the perspective of trade and business, adding that its human and social dimensions were equally significant.

Discussing religious freedom, Rachel said mutual respect among followers of different religions was essential for global peace. He stressed the importance of promoting interfaith dialogue and religious tolerance and urged religious leaders to encourage respect for other faiths and communities.

Tarar said dialogue, reasoning, debate and mutual respect were the most effective means of resolving differences. He stressed that all segments of society, including religious leadership, had a responsibility to promote interfaith harmony.

The participants agreed that continued dialogue was essential for advancing human rights, religious freedom, the rule of law and peace. Pakistan and Germany also reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation in promoting human rights and religious freedom.