Pakistan fully supports establishment of state of Palestine: DPM

NEW YORK, Jul 27 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Sunday said Pakistan fully support Palestinians’ right to self-determination — specifically, the establishment of an independent and contiguous state of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on the pre-1967 borders.

In an interview with Arab News, he said, “Our stance has been consistently clear, and we adhere to it with unwavering commitment. We have openly condemned the oppressor and consistently called for accountability.”

He mentioned that a landmark conference, jointly chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, will be held on July 28-30 at the United Nations in New York, aiming to chart a path toward peace and a sovereign Palestinian state.

He said Pakistan extended unwavering support for this initiative and the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Delegates from key nations and international bodies will converge on the UN headquarters to discuss ceasefire arrangements, humanitarian access, reconstruction efforts and political recognition of Palestine.

While emphasizing Pakistan’s long-standing position on the Palestine issue, he said,

“The attempt by France and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is very appreciable. These two countries have taken this initiative. Pakistan has a clear foreign policy for decades on the Palestine issue.”

He said, “I hope that serious efforts are made during this event, first, to secure an immediate ceasefire, and second, to ensure the unhindered flow of food, humanitarian aid and medical assistance — alongside progress toward the recognition of Palestine as an independent state.”

Acknowledging the devastating conditions in Gaza, Ishaq Dar described the conference’s potential success: “If we are able to achieve all these objectives, it will be a great success and a highly commendable contribution by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France.”

Beyond diplomatic support, Pakistan has been actively contributing to humanitarian relief. He detailed ongoing efforts: “Since the onset of this crisis nearly two years ago, we have been making efforts to send humanitarian consignments. Initially focused on Gaza, these efforts were later extended to Syria and Lebanon as well.”

He also stressed the importance of international law: “We believe that all United Nations resolutions — particularly those of the Security Council, which is responsible for maintaining global peace and security — must be implemented. If these resolutions are respected, the solution becomes clear and achievable.”

On Pakistan’s coordination with Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Deputy Prime Minister said: “We seize every opportunity to raise our voice in support of our Palestinian brothers and sisters, whether at the UN General Assembly or the UN Security Council.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s role as president of the UN Security Council in July 2025, he noted, “I chaired the open debate on Palestine on July 24. Pakistan’s position is absolutely clear — we are firmly on the right side of history and remain steadfast in our support.”

While drawing parallels with the Kashmir issue, he said “We actively engage through all relevant forums — the OIC, G-8, SCO and others — to raise the issues of both Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir, which are decades-old disputes. In the case of Jammu and Kashmir, India has acted in clear violation of UN Security Council and other international resolutions. Similarly, in the case of Palestine, the core problem remains the same: a lack of respect for UN resolutions.”

“The solution to conflicts does not lie in kinetic actions — wars and violence. The real path forward is through dialogue and diplomacy, and we are firm believers in this approach,” he asserted.

He highlighted a recent Security Council open debate under Pakistan’s presidency on the “peaceful settlement of disputes,” which achieved a rare consensus.

“This resolution outlines the role that multilateral institutions should play, reflecting what we aim to achieve. For example, on my wish list — may Allah make it a reality soon — is an immediate ceasefire, followed by the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Gaza.”

He acknowledged the scale of destruction, saying: “The destruction is massive. (Gaza) has been virtually raised to the ground.”

He stressed Pakistan’s willingness to contribute to post-conflict reconstruction, leveraging its expertise: “The Arab League and the OIC are committed, and as members of the OIC, we will contribute whatever expertise we have — in health care, education, governance and more — to support our brothers and sisters.”

When asked about accountability for alleged war crimes and violations in Gaza, Ishaq Dar was unequivocal.

“Pakistan has already raised its voice in OIC and other forums,” he said. “Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, and myself as deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan, have been raising this voice very clearly and putting the blame where it should be by name.”

“Now, when it comes to action and accountability, the International Court of Justice delivered its (decision) last year, but unfortunately, it was largely ignored,” he added.