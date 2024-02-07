Pakistan fully committed to inclusive democratic process; security plans finalised for Feb 8 polls: FO

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Wednesday said that Pakistan was fully committed to foster an inclusive democratic process and uphold the rule of law.

The spokesperson’s remarks came in response to the media queries on the statement by UN Human Rights High Commissioner Volker Türk who had urged authorities in Pakistan to ensure that parliamentary elections this week were free and fair.

He also appealed to ensure a fully free and fair vote and to recommit to the democratic process and an environment that promotes and protects human rights.

“Pakistan is fully committed to fostering an inclusive democratic process, upholding the rule of law and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed in its laws and Constitution,” the spokesperson remarked.

She said the security plans have been finalized to hold the elections on February 8, 2024, as per the electoral laws of Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan’s judicial system provided for fair trial and due process.

Domestic legal remedies are available in case of any complaints in the electoral process, she added.