Pakistan for regional maritime dialogue bringing together like-minded countries

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP): Pakistan has unveiled a comprehensive proposal for the formation of a “Regional Maritime Dialogue”, bringing together like-minded countries from the GCC, Central Asia and Africa to create a permanent platform aimed at addressing shared maritime challenges, improving cooperation and shaping global maritime policy.

The initiative was formally presented by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry while addressing a high-level breakfast reception hosted by Pakistan at International Maritime Organization (IMO) Headquarters in London on Wednesday.

The event drew delegations from more than 173 countries, including over 100 maritime ministers, making it one of the most widely attended gatherings during the Assembly week.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and the Secretary General of the IMO, Arsenio Dominguez also jointly inaugurated the model of the PNSC Ship KARACHI memento presented to the IMO. This model represents one of the three new ships the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) plans to purchase, named after major Pakistani cities; Karachi, Lahore and Quetta.

In his address, the maritime minister said the fast-changing global maritime landscape demanded new regional mechanisms that could help countries collectively respond to operational, environmental, regulatory and technological challenges.

He stressed that the proposed regional maritime dialogue would focus on carbon emissions reduction, safety of life at sea, coordinated search and rescue operations, and strengthening navigational safety, noting that Pakistan currently serves as the coordinator of NAVAREA IX, a vast area covering the Arabian Sea, Gulf waters and parts of the Indian Ocean.

NAVAREA IX is one of the 21 designated Navigational Areas established under the World-Wide Navigational Warning Service (WWNWS) of the IMO and the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO). These areas ensure that ships receive timely and reliable navigational warnings for safe passage.

Junaid Chaudhry further proposed the establishment of a Regional Maritime University and a Regional Maritime Training Institute to cater to the growing needs created by new IMO regulations, autonomous shipping, digitization and artificial intelligence.

These institutions, the minister said, would focus on AI-enabled Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) compliance, ensuring that seafarers from Pakistan and the broader region receive training aligned with emerging global standards. “We want to prepare our workforce for the future of shipping, where technology, environmental compliance and digital skills will be essential,” he noted.

He also announced Pakistan’s plan to establish a Pakistan-made terminal as part of the government’s broader maritime modernization drive. The minister emphasized that all ongoing maritime projects, including the accelerated revival work at the Gwadar-adjacent Gadani shipyard and industrial zone, are being carried out in full compliance with IMO regulations, ensuring sustainability, safety and international alignment.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s ambition to become a maritime regional leader, the minister said the country was committed to deepening cooperation with friendly partners, particularly Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, other GCC states, Centeral Assia and Africa to jointly build the proposed dialogue platform.

“The pinnacle of maritime diplomacy is the IMO, and Pakistan is ready to play a proactive role in shaping regulations that reflect the needs of our region,” he told the gathering.

The minister underlined that Pakistan, like many developing and climate-vulnerable nations, required stronger representation in global decision-making. “We have faced three major climate-induced floods in recent years, leading to massive financial losses and tragic human casualties”, he added.

“Our maritime policies must reflect our vulnerabilities and our priorities,” he said, adding that Pakistan was increasingly focusing on marine biodiversity, marine biology, coastal resilience and environmental safeguards.

Junaid Chaudhry said that, just as Small Island Developing States (SIDS) have successfully formed their own coalition within the IMO, Pakistan hoped that consensus among regional partners would enable the proposed dialogue to act as a unified voice on key maritime issues at global forums.

SIDS comprise 39 small, low-lying island nations in the Caribbean, Pacific and Indian Oceans that are highly vulnerable to climate impacts. Their shared maritime, economic and environmental challenges have led them to build a strong collective voice within the IMO.

The minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to work closely with all regional stakeholders to turn the idea into a structured, durable and outcome-oriented platform that strengthens maritime governance, enhances cooperation and supports sustainable development across three continents.