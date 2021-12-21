Pakistan focusing on geo-economics: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said Pakistan was focusing on geo-economics to implement its economic vision and for this purpose the promotion of regional connectivity was imperative.

Speaking as a chief guest at the inauguration ceremony here for the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train, he said it was a historic and important occasion for three brotherly countries Pakistan, Iran and Turkey.

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood attended the event.





He appreciated the Minister for Railways and his team for restarting operations of the train.



The new train will link three important countries of the region, he added.



“Today our collective efforts are proving fruitful and through the rain link we will enter a new era to take forward our trade.



The freight train was reflective of our desire to increase cooperation and contacts in the region, he added.



He said the train from Pakistan to Iran to Turkey will meet the needs for cargo and will also provide a transit from China and South Asia to Europe.



“With the freight train we can send goods to Central Asia, Europe and beyond.”



He said economic and trade cooperation was necessary for long term and sustainable progress.



“We have to take concrete steps to increase our regional trade and economic cooperation. I believe that if we succeeded in benefiting from this project, it will prove to be game changer for the region.”



“We are also desirous of starting a passenger train service so that people to people contacts can be increased among the three countries and cultural affinity can be enhanced.”