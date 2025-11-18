Pakistan, Finland discuss bilateral cooperation, trade, investment

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, 18 Nov (APP): Pakistan and Finland, in their Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC), held here Tuesday, discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade, investment, education, science and technology and climate change.

In the 6th round of BPC, Pakistan side was led by Additional Secretary Europe Muhammad Khalid Jamali and the Finnish side was led by Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy Outi Holopainen.

Both sides also held a detailed exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The additional secretary (Europe) appreciated the positive momentum in bilateral ties and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen cooperation with Finland.

Furthermore, he thanked the Finnish side for its support on Pakistan’s GSP Plus status and invited Finnish companies to participate in the upcoming Pakistan-EU Business Forum scheduled for April 2026.

It was agreed to hold the next round of consultations in Finland.