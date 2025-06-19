32.8 C
Islamabad
Friday, June 20, 2025
National

Pakistan favors peaceful resolution of Israel-Iran conflict: Huzaifa Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Huzaifa Rehman on Thursday said that Pakistan strongly desires a peaceful resolution to the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan stands with Iran and supports efforts aimed at regional peace and stability.
“Peace is Pakistan’s foremost desire, and we are committed to playing a constructive role in defusing tensions,” he stated.
He stressed that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, and called for international focus on de-escalation to safeguard peace in the region.
