Pakistan favors peaceful resolution of Israel-Iran conflict: Huzaifa Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Huzaifa Rehman on Thursday said that Pakistan strongly desires a peaceful resolution to the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan stands with Iran and supports efforts aimed at regional peace and stability.

“Peace is Pakistan’s foremost desire, and we are committed to playing a constructive role in defusing tensions,” he stated.

He stressed that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, and called for international focus on de-escalation to safeguard peace in the region.