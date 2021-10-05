Pakistan facilitating Afghans to stabilize regional situation: Shehzad Arbab

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment Shehzad Arbab said Pakistan is facilitating Afghan brethren in this hour of need aiming to stabilize the regional situation.

While chairing the 4th meeting of Task force of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship group held in Parliament House, he said that friendly investment policies of the government would increase the investment in the country.

The Task force decided to pursue the matters of facilitating Afghan traders with all stakeholders.

Special Envoy for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan said that there are issues in company investment policies towards Afghanistan which need to be resolved at the earliest.

He said that the issues of visa extension and visa excess to Afghanistan brethren be resolved at the earliest.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yousif said that security challenges demand all departments to have proactive policies.

The Task force meeting was attended by representatives from Ministry of Interior, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) , Pakistan Custom, National Highways Authority and provincial government of KPK and Balochistan.