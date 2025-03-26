Pakistan faces drought as heatwave threatens water crisis: Chief Meteorologist warns

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): Chief Meteorologist, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Muhammad Afzal Wednesday warned that Pakistan is facing an unusual weather pattern, leading to severe drought conditions across the country.

Speaking at a press conference, he revealed that winter rainfall was recorded 42% below normal, with Sindh receiving 63% less rain, Balochistan 53%, and Punjab 41%.

The alarming decline in rainfall has pushed dams and water reservoirs to dead levels, raising concerns over water availability for agriculture and domestic use.

Afzal further cautioned that below-normal rainfall is expected in the northern regions, exacerbating the water crisis. The shortage could lead to crop failures, the spread of diseases, and a negative impact on wildlife. He urged the public to use water wisely to mitigate the crisis.

He said that Pakistan is expected to face significant temperature increases in the coming months, with forecasts indicating that temperatures may rise by 3 to 5 C above normal levels. This will increase the likelihood of heatwaves, especially in the southern half of the country.

Major metropolitan areas will experience heatwave conditions due to the urban heat island effect, accelerating drought conditions.

The intense heat may also accelerate the melting of glaciers, increasing river flows temporarily but raising the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and flash floods in northern areas.

Pakistan typically receives 19.4% of its annual rainfall between April and June, but below-average rainfall is expected this year, which could contribute to groundwater depletion, particularly in rain-fed regions.

Additionally, cyclone formation over the Arabian Sea cannot be ruled out in May due to the rising sea surface temperatures.

During Eid holidays, most parts of the country will experience hot and dry weather, with temperatures likely to remain 2 to 3C above normal.

In Karachi, daytime temperatures may rise by 3 to 4C above normal levels, adding to the discomfort for citizens.

A wet spell with rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall over mountains is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and northern Punjab on March 26-27.

Areas such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, and Mansehra may receive moderate to heavy rainfall, while dust storms and thunderstorms are also likely over the plains of Punjab.

Heavy rainfall in northern areas could lead to flash floods in some regions, while windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning pose a risk to electric poles, trees, vehicles, solar panels, and standing crops. Landslides and slippery conditions may also affect mountainous areas.

The authorities and relevant stakeholders have been advised to implement precautionary measures to address the impacts of rising temperatures, heatwaves, and water shortages.

The public awareness campaigns should be launched to inform communities about heatwave preparedness and water conservation strategies.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has urged the public to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure, and conserve water to reduce the impact of the looming crisis.