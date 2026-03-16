Pakistan extends condolences as floods, landslides hit Ethiopia

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Pakistan on Monday extended its deepest condolences to the government and people of Ethiopia over the devastating floods and landslides that struck the country.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected communities, and we commend the efforts of the Ethiopian authorities who are working tirelessly to assist those in need,” Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in a statement.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the people of Ethiopia and expressed the country’s readiness to extend assistance in any way possible.

According to an official statement issued by the Ethiopian government, the landslide occurred in Laka Kebele, Gacha Baba Woreda, claiming the lives of several people who were present in the area at the time of the disaster.

The country has also declared a three-day national mourning period following a landslide in the Gamo Zone of the South Ethiopia Regional State.