Pakistan extends airspace ban on India’s-registered aircraft until Feb 24

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Pakistan will keep its airspace closed to India-registered aircraft, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced on Friday.
According to the PAA, the restriction on Indian aircraft has been extended until 5:00 a.m. on February 24. The closure applies to all aircraft owned, operated or leased by Indian airlines, including military flights.
Officials said the extension maintains the existing airspace limitations and will remain in effect until further orders.
