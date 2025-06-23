Pakistan extends Airspace Ban on India

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): The Pakistan Airports Authority has announced a one-month extension of the airspace ban on India. Under the new directive, Indian passenger and military aircraft will remain prohibited from using Pakistani airspace until July 23, 2025.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority headquarters at Jinnah International Airport Terminal 1, Karachi, confirmed that the restriction also applies to all aircraft registered in India or operated by Indian airlines, including those acquired on lease.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority stated that the decision was taken in view of national security considerations and followed high-level government consultations.

It is worth noting that Pakistan has previously restricted Indian access to its airspace due to specific regional and political circumstances. The current extension is expected to impact India’s air connectivity, especially on western routes.