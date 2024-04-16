Pakistan expresses sympathies over damages caused by heavy rains in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday offered its heartfelt condolences for the loss of precious lives and livelihoods in Afghanistan, extending its sympathies to the affected families.

“The government and people of Pakistan express deepest sympathies and condolences at the loss of precious lives and livelihoods and damage to properties caused by heavy rains and flash flooding in several provinces of Afghanistan,” a statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson said.

“We pray that the Almighty may grant patience and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss and wish a swift recovery to the injured,” it added.