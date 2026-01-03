Pakistan expresses support for unity, territorial integrity of Yemen

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (APP):Pakistan Saturday welcomed the call by Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council to hold comprehensive talks in Riyadh and once again urged all Yemeni stakeholders to engage in good faith toward a negotiated political solution based on agreed parameters.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast support for the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen.”

“Guided by the principles of unity and brotherhood, Pakistan hopes that regional efforts will contribute to bringing lasting peace and stability to Yemen,” he added.