Saturday, January 3, 2026
HomeNationalPakistan expresses support for unity, territorial integrity of Yemen
National

Pakistan expresses support for unity, territorial integrity of Yemen

6
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (APP):Pakistan Saturday welcomed the call by Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council to hold comprehensive talks in Riyadh and once again urged all Yemeni stakeholders to engage in good faith toward a negotiated political solution based on agreed parameters.
In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast support for the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen.”
“Guided by the principles of unity and brotherhood, Pakistan hopes that regional efforts will contribute to bringing lasting peace and stability to Yemen,” he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan