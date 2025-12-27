Pakistan expresses support for peace, stability efforts in Yemen: FO

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Pakistan expressed its full support for the diplomatic efforts being undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for ensuring peace and stability in the Republic of Yemen.

“We also commend the efforts of the UAE in this regard. Pakistan is closely following the recent developments in Yemen,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson, said in a press statement on Saturday.

Pakistan underscored the need for upholding the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen, and expressed the hope that the Yemeni stakeholders would avoid any unilateral steps that might result in further escalation of the situation.

“We also call on all Yemeni parties to engage constructively and in good faith towards an inclusive, negotiated political solution based on the agreed parameters. Pakistan expresses its hope that the ongoing diplomatic efforts will result in concrete steps towards achieving lasting peace in the country, and in bringing an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people,” it was further added.