Pakistan expresses solidarity with Thailand on national day amid flood crisis

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari has extended heartfelt sympathy to Thailand as the country grapples with devastating floods affecting its southern provinces, while also conveying warm felicitations to the Thai nation on the occasion of its National Day.

In a message released by the Presidency, President Zardari said Pakistan stands in deepest sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of Thailand as they confront the aftermath of severe flooding that has resulted in tragic loss of life and impacted more than one million households.

He described the catastrophe as a stark reminder of the growing global threat posed by climate change, noting that both South and Southeast Asia are experiencing its increasingly destructive consequences. Pakistan, he said, stands ready to work with Thailand and the wider region to enhance resilience and preparedness against climate-related disasters.

The president also extended warm greetings to Thailand on its National Day, praising the warm friendship between the two countries, built over decades on mutual respect and shared interests.

“Pakistan values its longstanding ties with Thailand and remains committed to deepening cooperation in areas that serve our mutual interests,” he said, highlighting close engagement at regional and international forums.

President Zardari also commended Thailand’s constructive role in promoting peace, development and stability in the region, particularly its efforts to encourage dialogue, strengthen economic linkages and enhance people-to-people contact.

As Thailand marks its National Day, he added, the people of Pakistan join in wishing the Thai nation “lasting peace, prosperity and progress,” reaffirming Pakistan’s readiness to continue building a future shaped by shared priorities and steady friendship.