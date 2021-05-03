ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): As the international community observed World Press Freedom Day on Monday, Pakistan expressed solidarity with the journalists serving in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir facing systematic harassment and intimidation.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to Press Freedom and pay tribute to the journalist fraternity for their contributions including during COVID-19.

This #WorldPressFreedomDay, we reiterate our committment to #PressFreedom & pay tribute to the journalist faternity for their contributions incl. during #Covid19. We also express our solidarity with journalists in #IIOJK who continue to face systematic harassment & intimidation. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 3, 2021

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference. Since then, 3 May, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as World Press Freedom Day.