The people and the Government of Pakistan on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash in Qatar that resulted in the loss of precious lives.
Pakistan expresses grief over tragic helicopter crash in Qatar
ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): The people and the Government of Pakistan on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash in Qatar that resulted in the loss of precious lives.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the Governments of Qatar and Turkey,” the foreign office spokesperson said in a statement.
He added that Pakistan stood in firm solidarity with both brotherly nations during this difficult time.