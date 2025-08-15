Pakistan expresses grief over loss, damage caused by cloudburst in IIOJK

Sunday, August 17, 2025
ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Pakistan on Friday expressed deep grief at the tragic loss and damage caused by the recent cloudburst in Kishtwar, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The government and people of Pakistan are deeply grieved at the tragic loss of precious lives and extensive damage to property caused by the recent cloudburst in Kishtwar, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kashmiris in this time of distress and reiterates its unwavering support for their resilience in the face of continuing hardships,” the the spokesperson added.

