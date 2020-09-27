Pakistan expresses deep concern over renewed tension in Nagorno-Karabakh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Pakistan on Sunday expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region and reiterated its support to Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The intensive shelling by Armenian forces over the weekend on civilian populations of Azerbaijani villages of Terter, Aghdam, Fizuli and Jabrayil region is reprehensible and most unfortunate,” the Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

This could compromise peace and security of the entire region. Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation, the press release added. Pakistan stood with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supported its right of self-defence.

“We support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions,” the spokesman further reiterated Pakistan’s stance .