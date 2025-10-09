Pakistan exports 434 locally assembled vehicles to 20 countries, Senate told

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP):Pakistan has successfully exported 434 locally assembled vehicles to 20 countries over the past three fiscal years, marking a significant milestone for the nation’s automotive industry.

This was confirmed by Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb in response to a question raised by Senator Shahadat Awan in Senate.

According to official data, vehicles of various engine capacities assembled in Pakistan were shipped to destinations including Japan, Afghanistan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Lebanon, Liberia, Kenya, Solomon Islands, Nigeria, United States, Djibouti, Mozambique, Cayman Islands, Sri Lanka, China, Brunei Darussalam, Ghana, Togo, and Bangladesh.

The export figures show a steady rise in volume and value. In 2022–2023, 100 units were exported with a total value of Rs94.7 million. The following year, 107 units were shipped, generating Rs. 388.2 million. In 2024–2025, exports surged to 227 units, valued at Rs. 936.9 million. The cumulative export value over the three years stands at Rs1.42 billion.

Eight companies contributed to these exports: Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Limited, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, United Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd., Lucky Motor Corporation Limited, Hyundai Nishat Motor Pvt. Ltd., Master Changan Motors Ltd., and Indus Motor Company Ltd.

The exported vehicles included a diverse range such as Toyota Corolla Altas, Suzuki models, electric auto rickshaws, mini vans, sports utility vehicles, Honda City, Suzuki Swift, and Suzuki Alto. This growing footprint in international markets reflects the evolving capabilities of Pakistan’s automotive sector and its potential to compete globally.