Pakistan, EU to strengthen economic ties through high level business forum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Pakistan and the European Union are set to strengthen their economic ties through the first-ever High-Level EU-Pakistan Business Forum, scheduled to take place on May 14,15 in Islamabad.

This landmark event aims to facilitate high-level dialogue, empower partnerships, and unlock opportunities for businesses in both regions, said a EU press release.

The EU is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, accounting for 15.3% of Pakistan’s total trade in 2023, with bilateral trade reaching €11.87 billion. Pakistan offers immense business opportunities, with a rapidly growing market of over 240 million people, competitive labor costs, and strategic geographical access to Central and South Asia.

The forum will bring together high-level policymakers, business leaders, and CEOs from Pakistan and Europe, as well as financial institutions and investors. It will showcase Pakistan’s potential, innovation, and best practices in key sectors, including agribusiness, energy, and renewables, green logistics, pharmaceuticals, IT, and textiles.

The key highlights of the forum include launch of the EU-Pakistan Business Network, A network of 300+ European companies active in Pakistan, aiming to strengthen EU-Pakistan business cooperation and promote enhanced trade and investment.

EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, a largest investment programme outside of the EU, aiming to leverage EUR 300 billion of investments worldwide until 2027.

Business-to-Business and Business-to-Government Meetings, dedicated meetings, engaging discussions, and exhibitions to foster dialogue and collaboration between European and Pakistani businesses.

Sector-Specific Breakout Sessions which focused discussions on key sectors, including agribusiness, IT, and textiles, to explore opportunities for growth and collaboration.

The forum marks a crucial step in reinforcing economic ties between Pakistan and the European Union, paving the way for enhanced collaboration and mutual prosperity.