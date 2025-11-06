Pakistan, EU explore stronger collaboration in science, innovation & startups

- Advertisement -

BRUSSELS, Nov 06 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, on Thursday met with Andreas Schwarz, Head of Cabinet to EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, Ms. Eva Zaharieva, to discuss advancing Pakistan–EU cooperation in science, research, and innovation.

The meeting focused on strengthening the Pakistan–EU knowledge partnership under the Horizon Europe framework, enhancing collaboration through intergovernmental scientific organizations under the umbrella of science diplomacy, and fostering closer linkages between the startup ecosystems of both sides.

Ambassador Qureshi underscored Pakistan’s commitment to expanding partnerships in knowledge-based sectors and innovation-driven growth. Both sides agreed to explore mechanisms for greater participation of Pakistani institutions in EU research initiatives and to facilitate exchanges between entrepreneurs and innovators.

The discussion reaffirmed mutual interest in leveraging innovation and technology as key drivers for sustainable development and inclusive growth.