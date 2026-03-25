Pakistan, EU discuss enhancing cooperation in key areas of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): The Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan Raimundas Karoblis called on the Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

The Minister underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its longstanding partnership with the European Union and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening engagement across diverse sectors, said a press release issued here.

Views were also exchanged on the evolving regional and global security environment. Both sides agreed on the need to maintain continued dialogue and cooperation to address shared challenges.