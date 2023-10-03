Pakistan envoy meets Russian deputy FM; presents copy of credentials

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP): The newly appointed Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russian Federation Khalid Jamali on Tuesday called on Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko to present a copy of his diplomatic credentials.

In the meeting held at Russian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Jamali stated that he was honored and delighted to lead the Pakistan’s embassy in Russia at a time when the relations between the two countries were on a steady positive trajectory.

He conveyed that developing excellent relations with the Russian Federation was one of the priorities of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He told the deputy foreign minister that during the farewell meeting with him, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi had instructed him to strengthen bilateral relations with Russia.

Ambassador Jamali resolved to build on the positive momentum in the bilateral relations in order to expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.