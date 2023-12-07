Pakistan envoy invites Japanese people to explore Pakistan’s rich cultural landscape

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan in Tokyo Raza Bashir Tarar on Thursday invited the Japanese people to explore Pakistan’s rich cultural landscape, hidden gems, and legendary hospitality.

The ambassador, addressing the Gandhara Seminar hosted by the embassy, said the shared values of craftsmanship, tradition and intercultural appreciation formed a solid bedrock for stronger Pakistan-Japan ties to move forward, said a press release received here.

The seminar was attended by a group of Buddhist professors, monks, business leaders, travel agents, and media figures. The event was aimed to highlight and strengthen the cultural and economic ties between Pakistan and Japan.

In his remarks, Ambassador Tarar emphasized the enduring friendship between the two nations that transcended geographical proximity. He touched upon the countries’ fruitful collaboration covering trade, technology, academia, tourism, and more.

He also spotlighted Pakistan’s treasured Gandhara civilization, which thrived for over a millennium in the region that now comprises northern Pakistan and eastern Afghanistan. This seminal Buddhist center was instrumental in disseminating Buddhist art, architecture and beliefs across Central and East Asia.

The envoy said that the remnants of the influential civilization, including thousands of artifacts, archaeological sites, and iconic Buddha statues crafted in Greco-Buddhist style, continue to attract visitors and researchers of Buddhist heritage.

The seminar offered attendees an impactful glimpse into Pakistan’s enduring Buddhist history and its intersection with present-day Pakistan-Japan collaboration. It served as a starting point for further cultural and economic exchange between the longstanding partners.